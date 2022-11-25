The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023

According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. Gamers can buy land, build their own spaces, and spend tokens to contribute to the game's economy. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) features are also used as part of a gaming ecosystem. People who interact with the metroverse can own virtual experiences using these technologies. For example, blockchain technology will enable users to own virtual properties, assets, clothing, and characters.

As a dynamic and changing space, the metaverse is full of wonders to discover. Continual research and discoveries in this area continue to advance the industry. As a result, different organizations aim to build their own metaverses. According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. Let's examine metaverse gaming and its principles.

A look at metaverse gaming

Among the many uses for the metaverse, gaming stands out as a major draw for both players and investors. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) features are also used as part of the metaverse gaming ecosystem. This gaming ecosystem is unlike any other since it combines both technologies to give a completely immersive and engaging experience.

Within the metaverse, users may engage in various activities and interactions. For example, they can buy land, build their own spaces, and spend tokens to contribute to the game's economy, giving the impression that they are in a more authentic setting.

Organizations helping to build out the metaverse

UNOPND is an organization that acts as an incubator for NFT, metaverse and gaming projects including:

Derby Stars

Derby Stars is a horse racing metaverse game to run on Polygon. Players can level up, breed and trade horses, and interact in-game with other users. With a player-owned horse NFT, Derby Stars is all about Play-to-Earn, where the game economy is created directly through various user interactions.

Users can participate in races to win prizes. They can also breed and trade their horses. Horse owners need to train their horses to win the race. They can level up and manage their horses more efficiently by cooperating with other players.

Xociety

XOCIETY aspires to achieve a fully decentralized universe. All participants may voluntarily engage in decision-making and management of the new world, acting as individual economic entities.

In XOCIETY, there is no single “Ruler” or “Government.” Instead, a completely decentralized universe will empower you to participate in the new economic structure as a generator of future energy called MOTUS. And, of course, I, NDUS, will proactively support you throughout the process.

DAVA

DAVA is building a customizable avatar system on the Polygon blockchain, which can be used in the multi-metaverse future. Users can customize their decentralized avatar NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) by equipping, creating, and exchanging wearable NFTs.

Since the system runs fully on-chain, all avatars and wearables are solely possessed by the owners. The project envisions a future in which each and everyone in the world owns a customized DAVA avatar and puts it on in the metaverse to represent herself. The TRUE AVATAR.

Modhaus

Modhaus is a Web3 project aiming to promote Korean Pop culture via blockchain technology. The company brings fans closer to creators by putting them at the center of the experience. In addition, Modhaus seeks to include fans across all stages of production using NFT-powered governance mechanisms.

Modhaus-Backed K-Pop Girl Group Acid Angel from Asia Hits 1M Views with Debut Album's Title Track

With its first subunit's debut album, Access, k-Pop band tripleS has exploded onto the massive global K-Pop scene. In just three weeks since its release, the Seoul-based girl group that blends blockchain with pop music has hit more than 28 million YouTube views on the album's lead track, "Generation."

tripleS is a K-Pop girl group of 24 different members divided into subunits. Fans can choose the composition of the group's subunits via blockchain-based voting called "Gravity." The group's first subunit is called Acid Angel from Asia and features the vocal talents of Kim Yoo-Yeon, Kim Na-Kyoung, Jeong Hye-rin, and Gong Yu-bin.

AAA released Access on October 28; by November 21, it had already reached 28 million total YouTube views and over 5,500,000 Spotify streams. The group's debut landed them the top spot on the iTunes K-Pop Album Chart in the US, Mexico, and Turkey and number nine on the iTunes K-Pop Song Chart in the US and Canada. On the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart, it reached number 74.

Access features six tracks — "Access," "Rolex," "Charla," "Dimension," "+82," and "Generation." The title song "Generation" reached over 1 million views within the first 24 hours of release and 10 million views within the first seven days of its release.

tripleS' social metrics also ballooned since AAA's album dropped on October 28:

YouTube subscribers — from 257K to 486K

Twitter followers — from 19K to 51K

Instagram followers — from 7K to 73K

TikTok followers — 100K to 705K

Access's lead track, "Generation," focuses on the increasingly blurred line between online and real-life identities, particularly for those of a generation that has never known a world without the internet. The music video features trendy visuals of the AAA quartet fleeing school and dancing through the bustling streets of Seoul. Toward the end of the video, tripleS' next subunit +(KR)ystal Eyes makes an appearance, teasing the group's forthcoming second release.

Behind tripleS is the open architecture entertainment ecosystem Modhaus. Modhaus developed the group's blockchain elements and continues to partner with major Web3 industry names to promote blockchain mass adoption via the hugely popular medium of K-Pop.

Modhaus has partnered with The Sandbox to create a social hub for fan engagement with metaverse-hosted events. Through the partnership, Modhaus will create licensed tripleS NFTs, including avatars, wearables, and digital collectibles. Elsewhere, Modhaus plans to promote tripleS in GameFi communities via partnerships with guilds like GuildFi, Ancient 8, and League of Kingdoms.

The immersive nature of the metaverse is one of its main attractions, allowing users to live virtually, doing all of their tasks within a 3D world. While AR and VR will help to bring this immersive experience to life, it is not required for the metaverse experience. So, the metaverse should be accessible to many users as long as they have access to the internet. Additionally, players can shape the world around them within the metaverse, creating missions, activities, events, office spaces, and more.

Using technologies such as the blockchain, virtual reality, augmented reality, and more is intended to provide consumers with greater autonomy within the metaverse. People who interact with the metaverse can own virtual experiences using these technologies. For example, blockchain technology will enable users to own virtual properties, assets, clothing, and characters. In addition, the metaverse could allow users to replicate real-world experiences within a virtual space.

Blockchain-based ownership in video games has major potential for revolutionizing the market. We have already seen online black markets for in-game items like Runescape gold Party hats and video game skins from CS:GO. Blockchain technology will enable gamers to keep in-game assets within their wallets and trade them freely with others.

If metaverse platforms are being built to connect, players could transfer avatars, experiences, and spaces across these platforms.

Ownership can benefit both developers and gamers, with developers making money from royalty fees and gamers being able to access rare items via trade with other players. However, the principles behind blockchain-based ownership need to be implemented carefully, with organizations focusing more on the experience instead of monetary gain.

Conclusion

Building a successful gaming sector in the metaverse is still a work in progress, plus the technology is still young. However, there is a large opportunity for metaverse gaming to take off, especially with the help of virtual and augmented reality. We are still waiting to see a major metaverse platform in its live state, but the foundations are being set by traditional and blockchain organizations.