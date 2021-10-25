The Perks and Obstacles of AI Adoption in Insurance

AI can be used to automate and improve key insurance processes, such as claims processing, customer experience, and fraudulent claim prevention. 82% of decision-makers in insurance believe that AI is disrupting the competitive landscape – compared to 93% in finance. Lack of access to data science and machine learning expertise is scarce and expensive. Lack of education about AI advances and widespread belief that the technology is unproven, contribute to resistance rooted in distrust. Modzy is a one stop shop solution for Modelops, an approach that enables you to use and govern AI across your entire business.