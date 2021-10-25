Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Perks and Obstacles of AI Adoption in Insurance by@modzy

The Perks and Obstacles of AI Adoption in Insurance

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
AI can be used to automate and improve key insurance processes, such as claims processing, customer experience, and fraudulent claim prevention. 82% of decision-makers in insurance believe that AI is disrupting the competitive landscape – compared to 93% in finance. Lack of access to data science and machine learning expertise is scarce and expensive. Lack of education about AI advances and widespread belief that the technology is unproven, contribute to resistance rooted in distrust. Modzy is a one stop shop solution for Modelops, an approach that enables you to use and govern AI across your entire business.
image
Modzy Hacker Noon profile picture

@modzy
Modzy

A software platform for organizations and developers to responsibly deploy, monitor, and get value from AI - at scale.

Modzy Hacker Noon profile picture
by Modzy @modzy.A software platform for organizations and developers to responsibly deploy, monitor, and get value from AI - at scale.
Visit us

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What is Auditability for AI Systems? by @modzy
#modzy
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#modzy#artificial-intelligence#ai-adoption#ai-adoption-in-insurance#insurance#ai-in-insurance#modelops#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading