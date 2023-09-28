The Path to a Seamless Web3: Account Abstraction from Flow (Part 2)

In of this two-part series, we looked at how walletless dApps smooth the web3 user experience by abstracting away the complexities of blockchains and wallets. Thanks to account abstraction from Flow and the , we can easily build walletless dApps that enable users to sign up with credentials that they’re accustomed to using (such as social logins or email accounts). part one Flow Wallet API We began our walkthrough by building the backend of our walletless dApp. Here in part two, we’ll wrap up our walkthrough by building the front end. Here we go! Content Overview Create a New Next.js Application Set Up Prisma for Backend User Management Configure the Database Used by Prisma Create a User Model Set up the Prisma Client Build the Next.js Application Frontend Functionality Set up the Use of Google OAuth for Authentication Configure NextAuth to Use Google Update file to use NextAuth _app.tsx SessionProvider Update the Main Page To Use NextAuth Functions Build the “Create User” Endpoint Build the “Get User” Endpoint Add “Create User” and “Get User” Functions to Main Page Conclusion Create a New Next.js Application Let’s use the framework so we have the frontend and backend in one application. Next.js On our local machine, we will use to bootstrap our application. This will create a new folder for our Next.js application. We run the following command: create-next-app $ npx create-next-app flow_walletless_app Some options will appear; you can mark them as follows (or as you prefer!). This way, your folder structure and style references will match what I demo in the rest of this tutorial. Make sure to choose No for using Tailwind CSS and the App Router. ✔ Would you like to use TypeScript with this project? ... Yes\n✔ Would you like to use ESLint with this project? ... No\n✔ Would you like to use Tailwind CSS with this project? ... No <-- IMPORTANT\n✔ Would you like to use `src/` directory with this project? ... No\n✔ Use App Router (recommended)? ... No <-- IMPORTANT\n✔ Would you like to customize the default import alias? ... No Start the development server. $ npm run dev The application will run on port because the default port ( ) is occupied by our wallet API running through Docker. 3001 3000 Set Up Prisma for Backend User Management We will use the Prisma library as an ORM to manage our database. When a user logs in, we store their information in a database at a entity. This contains the user's email, token, Flow address, and other information. user The first step is to install the Prisma dependencies in our Next.js project: $ npm install prisma --save-dev To use Prisma, we need to initialize the Prisma Client. Run the following command: $ npx prisma init The above command will create two files: : The main Prisma configuration file, which will host the database configuration prisma/schema.prisma : Will contain the database connection URL and other environment variables .env Configure the Database Used by Prisma We will use SQLite as the database for our Next.js application. Open the file and change the settings as follows: schema.prisma datasource db datasource db {\n provider = "sqlite"\n url = env("DATABASE_URL")\n} Then, in our file for the Next.js application, we will change the field. Because we’re using SQLite, we need to define the location (which, for SQLite, is a file) where the database will be stored in our application: .env DATABASE_URL DATABASE_URL="file:./dev.db" Create a User Model Models represent entities in our app. The model describes how the data should be stored in our database. Prisma takes care of creating tables and fields. Let’s add the following model in our file: User schema.prisma model User {\n id Int @id @default(autoincrement())\n email String @unique\n name String?\n flowWalletJobId String?\n flowWalletAddress String?\n createdAt DateTime @default(now())\n updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt\n} With our model created, we need to synchronize with the database. For this, Prisma offers a command: $ npx prisma db push\n\nEnvironment variables loaded from .env\nPrisma schema loaded from prisma/schema.prisma\nDatasource "db": SQLite database "dev.db" at "file:./dev.db"\n\nSQLite database dev.db created at file:./dev.db\n\n-> Your database is now in sync with your Prisma schema. Done in 15ms After successfully pushing our table, we can use Prisma Studio to track our database data. Run the command: users $ npx prisma studio Set up the Prisma Client That’s it! Our entity and database configuration are complete. Now let’s go to the client side. We need to install the Prisma client dependencies in our Next.js app. To do this, run the following command: $ npm install @prisma/client Generate the client from the Prisma schema file: $ npx prisma generate Create a folder named in the root folder of your project. Within that folder, create a file entitled . This file will host the client connection. Paste the following code into that file: lib prisma.ts // lib/prisma.ts\n\nimport { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client';\n\nlet prisma: PrismaClient;\n\nif (process.env.NODE_ENV === "production") {\n prisma = new PrismaClient();\n} else {\n let globalWithPrisma = global as typeof globalThis & {\n prisma: PrismaClient;\n };\n if (!globalWithPrisma.prisma) {\n globalWithPrisma.prisma = new PrismaClient();\n }\n prisma = globalWithPrisma.prisma;\n}\n\nexport default prisma; Build the Next.js Application Frontend Functionality With our connection on the client part finalized, we can move on to the visual part of our app! Replace the code inside , delete all lines of code and paste in the following code: pages/index.tsx file # pages/index.tsx\n\nimport styles from "@/styles/Home.module.css";\nimport { Inter } from "next/font/google";\nimport Head from "next/head";\n\nconst inter = Inter({ subsets: ["latin"] });\n\nexport default function Home() {\n return (\n <>\n <Head>\n <title>Create Next App</title>\n <meta name="description" content="Generated by create next app" />\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />\n <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" />\n </Head>\n <main className={styles.main}>\n <div className={styles.card}>\n <h1 className={inter.className}>Welcome to Flow Walletless App!</h1>\n <div\n style={{\n display: "flex",\n flexDirection: "column",\n gap: "20px",\n margin: "20px",\n }}\n >\n <button style={{ padding: "20px", width: 'auto' }}>Sign Up</button>\n <button style={{ padding: "20px" }}>Sign Out</button>\n </div>\n </div>\n </main>\n </>\n );\n} In this way, we have the basics and the necessities to illustrate the creation of wallets and accounts! The next step is to configure the Google client to use the Google API to authenticate users. Set up the Use of Google OAuth for Authentication We will need Google credentials. For that, . open your Google console Click and select the option. Create Credentials OAuth Client ID Choose as the application type and define a name for it. We will use the same name: . Add as the authorized redirect URI. Web Application flow_walletless_app http://localhost:3001/api/auth/callback/google Click on the button. A modal should appear with the Google credentials. Create We will need the and to use in our file shortly. Client ID Client secret .env Next, we’ll add the package. To do this, run the following command: next-auth $ npm i next-auth Open the file and add the following new environment variables to it: .env GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID= <GOOGLE CLIENT ID>\nGOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET=<GOOGLE CLIENT SECRET>\nNEXTAUTH_URL=http://localhost:3001\nNEXTAUTH_SECRET=<YOUR NEXTAUTH SECRET> Paste in your copied Google Client ID and Client Secret. The NextAuth secret can be generated via the terminal with the following command: $ openssl rand -base64 32 Copy the result, which should be a random string of letters, numbers, and symbols. Use this as your value for in the file. NEXTAUTH_SECRET .env Configure NextAuth to Use Google Next.js allows you to create serverless API routes without creating a full backend server. Each file under is treated like an endpoint. api Inside the folder, create a new folder called . Then create a file in that folder, called , and add the code below: pages/api/ auth [...nextauth].ts // pages/api/auth/[...nextauth].ts\n\nimport NextAuth from "next-auth"\nimport GoogleProvider from "next-auth/providers/google";\n\nexport default NextAuth({\n providers: [\n GoogleProvider({\n clientId: process.env.GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID as string,\n clientSecret: process.env.GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET as string,\n })\n ],\n}) Update file to use NextAuth _app.tsx SessionProvider Modify the file found inside the folder by adding the from the NextAuth library. Your file should look like this: _app.tsx pages SessionProvider // pages/_app.tsx\n\nimport "@/styles/globals.css";\nimport { SessionProvider } from "next-auth/react";\nimport type { AppProps } from "next/app";\n\nexport default function App({ Component, pageProps }: AppProps) {\n return (\n <SessionProvider session={pageProps.session}>\n <Component {...pageProps} />\n </SessionProvider>\n );\n} Update the Main Page To Use NextAuth Functions Let us go back to our file in the folder. We need to import the functions from the NextAuth library and use them to log users in and out. Our update file should look like this: index.tsx pages index.tsx // pages/index.tsx\n\nimport styles from "@/styles/Home.module.css";\nimport { Inter } from "next/font/google";\nimport Head from "next/head";\nimport { useSession, signIn, signOut } from "next-auth/react";\n\nconst inter = Inter({ subsets: ["latin"] });\n\nexport default function Home() {\n const { data: session } = useSession();\n\n console.log("session data",session)\n\n const signInWithGoogle = () => {\n signIn();\n };\n\n const signOutWithGoogle = () => {\n signOut();\n };\n\n return (\n <>\n <Head>\n <title>Create Next App</title>\n <meta name="description" content="Generated by create next app" />\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />\n <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" />\n </Head>\n <main className={styles.main}>\n <div className={styles.card}>\n <h1 className={inter.className}>Welcome to Flow Walletless App!</h1>\n <div\n style={{\n display: "flex",\n flexDirection: "column",\n gap: "20px",\n margin: "20px",\n }}\n >\n <button onClick={signInWithGoogle} style={{ padding: "20px", width: "auto" }}>Sign Up</button>\n <button onClick={signOutWithGoogle} style={{ padding: "20px" }}>Sign Out</button>\n </div>\n </div>\n </main>\n </>\n );\n} Build the “Create User” Endpoint Let us now create a folder underneath . Inside this new folder, create a file called . This file is responsible for: users pages/api index.ts Creating a user (first we check if this user already exists) Calling the Wallet API to create a wallet for this user Calling the Wallet API and retrieving the jobId data if the User entity does not yet have the address created These actions are performed within the handle function, which calls the function. Paste the following snippet into your file: checkWallet index.ts // pages/api/users/index.ts\n\nimport { User } from "@prisma/client";\nimport { BaseNextRequest, BaseNextResponse } from "next/dist/server/base-http";\nimport prisma from "../../../lib/prisma";\n\nexport default async function handle(\n req: BaseNextRequest,\n res: BaseNextResponse\n) {\n const userEmail = JSON.parse(req.body).email;\n const userName = JSON.parse(req.body).name;\n\n try {\n const user = await prisma.user.findFirst({\n where: {\n email: userEmail,\n },\n });\n\n if (user == null) {\n await prisma.user.create({\n data: {\n email: userEmail,\n name: userName,\n flowWalletAddress: null,\n flowWalletJobId: null,\n },\n });\n } else {\n await checkWallet(user);\n }\n } catch (e) {\n console.log(e);\n }\n}\n\nconst checkWallet = async (user: User) => {\n const jobId = user.flowWalletJobId;\n const address = user.flowWalletAddress;\n\n if (address != null) {\n return;\n }\n\n if (jobId != null) {\n const request: any = await fetch(`http://localhost:3000/v1/jobs/${jobId}`, {\n method: "GET",\n });\n\n const jsonData = await request.json();\n\n if (jsonData.state === "COMPLETE") {\n const address = await jsonData.result;\n await prisma.user.update({\n where: {\n id: user.id,\n },\n data: {\n flowWalletAddress: address,\n },\n });\n return;\n }\n\n if (request.data.state === "FAILED") {\n const request: any = await fetch("http://localhost:3000/v1/accounts", {\n method: "POST",\n });\n const jsonData = await request.json();\n await prisma.user.update({\n where: {\n id: user.id,\n },\n data: {\n flowWalletJobId: jsonData.jobId,\n },\n });\n return;\n }\n }\n\n if (jobId == null) {\n const request: any = await fetch("http://localhost:3000/v1/accounts", {\n method: "POST",\n });\n const jsonData = await request.json();\n await prisma.user.update({\n where: {\n id: user.id,\n },\n data: {\n flowWalletJobId: jsonData.jobId,\n },\n });\n return;\n }\n}; POST requests to the path will result in calling the function. We’ll get to that shortly, but first, we need to create another endpoint for retrieving existing user information. api/users handle Build the “Get User” Endpoint We’ll create another file in the folder, called . This file is responsible for finding a user in our database based on their email. Copy the following snippet and paste it into : pages/api/users getUser.ts getUser.ts // pages/api/users/getUser.ts\n\nimport prisma from "../../../lib/prisma";\n\nexport default async function handle(\n req: {\n query: {\n email: string;\n };\n },\n res: any\n) {\n try {\n const { email } = req.query;\n const user = await prisma.user.findFirst({\n where: {\n email: email,\n },\n });\n\n return res.json(user);\n } catch (e) {\n console.log(e);\n }\n} ! With these two files in the folder, we are ready for our Next.js application frontend to make calls to our backend. And that’s it pages/api/users Add “Create User” and “Get User” Functions to Main Page Now, let’s go back to the file to add the new functions that will make the requests to the backend. Replace the contents of file with the following snippet: pages/index.tsx index.tsx // pages/index.tsx\n\nimport styles from "@/styles/Home.module.css";\nimport { Inter } from "next/font/google";\nimport Head from "next/head";\nimport { useSession, signIn, signOut } from "next-auth/react";\nimport { useEffect, useState } from "react";\nimport { User } from "@prisma/client";\n\nconst inter = Inter({ subsets: ["latin"] });\n\nexport default function Home() {\n const { data: session } = useSession();\n const [user, setUser] = useState<User | null>(null);\n\n const signInWithGoogle = () => {\n signIn();\n };\n\n const signOutWithGoogle = () => {\n signOut();\n };\n\n const getUser = async () => {\n const response = await fetch(\n `/api/users/getUser?email=${session?.user?.email}`,\n {\n method: "GET",\n }\n );\n const data = await response.json();\n setUser(data);\n return data?.flowWalletAddress != null ? true : false;\n };\n\n console.log(user)\n\n const createUser = async () => {\n await fetch("/api/users", {\n method: "POST",\n body: JSON.stringify({ email: session?.user?.email, name: session?.user?.name }),\n });\n };\n\n useEffect(() => {\n if (session) {\n getUser();\n createUser();\n }\n }, [session]);\n\n return (\n <>\n <Head>\n <title>Create Next App</title>\n <meta name="description" content="Generated by create next app" />\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />\n <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" />\n </Head>\n <main className={styles.main}>\n <div className={styles.card}>\n <h1 className={inter.className}>Welcome to Flow Walletless App!</h1>\n <div\n style={{\n display: "flex",\n flexDirection: "column",\n gap: "20px",\n margin: "20px",\n }}\n >\n {user ? (\n <div>\n <h5 className={inter.className}>User Name: {user.name}</h5>\n <h5 className={inter.className}>User Email: {user.email}</h5>\n <h5 className={inter.className}>Flow Wallet Address: {user.flowWalletAddress ? user.flowWalletAddress : 'Creating address...'}</h5>\n </div>\n ) : (\n <button\n onClick={signInWithGoogle}\n style={{ padding: "20px", width: "auto" }}\n >\n Sign Up\n </button>\n )}\n <button onClick={signOutWithGoogle} style={{ padding: "20px" }}>\n Sign Out\n </button>\n </div>\n </div>\n </main>\n </>\n );\n} We have added two functions: searches the database for a user with the email logged in. getUser creates a user or updates it if it does not have an address yet. createUser We also added a that checks if the user is logged in with their Google account. If so, the function is called, returning if the user exists and has a registered email address. useEffect getUser true If not, we call the function, which makes the necessary checks and calls. createUser Test Our Next.js Application Finally, we restart our Next.js application with the following command: $ npm run dev You can now sign in with your Google account, and the app will make the necessary calls to our wallet API to create a Flow Testnet address! This is the first step in the walletless Flow process! By following these instructions, your app will create users and accounts in a way that is convenient for the end user. But the wallet API does not stop there. You can do much more with it, such as execute and sign transactions, run scripts to fetch data from the blockchain, and more. Conclusion Account abstraction and walletless onboarding in Flow offer developers a unique solution. By being able to delegate control over accounts, Flow allows developers to create applications that provide users with a seamless onboarding experience. This will hopefully lead to greater adoption of dApps and a new wave of web3 users. Also published here.