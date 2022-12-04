The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 94

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here .\n Lesson 94 LESSON 94 Drill 116 Open the lesson with a drill on capital O, making fully sixty to the minute, and write the word “Oiling” at the rate of fourteen to the minute. Watch position; watch movement. Capital L, rightly practiced, is always an excellent movement drill. Questions you should be able to answer intelligently: Where and how does the beginning stroke start? How long is the upper loop, compared with the length of the letter? Is the downward stroke a straight line or a curve? Is the lower loop round or flat, and what part rests on the base line? Is the final stroke finished on or below the base line? Compare your work with the copy in reference to these questions. Practice speed, sixty letters to the minute. Write the word “Lanning” with a very light motion at a speed not less than twelve to the minute. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved December 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org , located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html .