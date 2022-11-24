Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 84by@palmer

    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 84

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Drill 103 See suggestions at the top of the following page. The inverted small e preceding capital H in page sixty-nine will not only aid in developing the small loop beginning but will insure freedom of movement and lightness of stroke.
    featured image - The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 84
    #self-teaching#educational#books
    A. N. Palmer HackerNoon profile picture

    @palmer

    A. N. Palmer

    About @palmer
    LEARN MORE ABOUT @PALMER'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.
    react to story with heart

    The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 84

    LESSON 84

    Drill 103

    image

    See suggestions at the top of the following page.

    The inverted small e preceding capital H in page sixty-nine will not only aid in developing the small loop beginning but will insure freedom of movement and lightness of stroke.

    Count 1, 2, 3, 4, for the drill and first part of capital H, and 1, 2, for the last part. In making the last part, swing the hand to the same direction as for the beginning of capital O, but straighten the stroke from its center to its base. Let nothing escape you; observe closely every stroke, no matter how minute or unimportant it may appear.

    Drill 104

    image

    With an easy, swinging movement, make thirty-five or more capitals of the above form to the minute with a count of 1, 2, 3, 4.

    The beginning loop may be made smaller than in the copy, but no larger in business writing.

    Capital K is a natural companion to capital H. The beginning strokes in both letters are identical in size and shape.

    About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain.

    Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved November 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm

    This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 36
    Published at Oct 12, 2022 by palmer #self-teaching
    Article Thumbnail
    The Principle of Relativity by Albert Einstein - Table of Links
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by hackernoonbooks #theory
    Article Thumbnail
    Sidelights on Relativity by Albert Einstein - Table of Links
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by hackernoonbooks #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Einstein's Theories of Relativity and Gravitation by Albert Einstein - Table of Links
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by hackernoonbooks #theory
    Article Thumbnail
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 119
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by palmer #self-teaching
    Article Thumbnail
    THE BEGINNINGS OF CULTIVATION
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by hgwells #history
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa