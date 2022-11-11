The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 71

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 71

LESSON 71

Drill 86

The framework of capital B is clearly shown in the models below. The straight line starting at a point about three-fourths of the distance from the base is purely a guide line, a prop upon which the remainder rests. Without it, beginners make very feeble letters. Although usually lost in the retraced line, the author considers it a very essential part of the letter.

Definiteness is essential in business writing. There should be a definite starting-point and a definite ending-point in every letter. Every curve and every loop should be definite and have a definite place in the plan of construction. In studying the forms of the letters here given, bear this in mind. Capital B may end in a dot as shown above, or it may end in an angular form, furnishing a connective stroke for the letters following.

The count for capital B is 1, 2, 3, and a fair practice speed is forty to the minute when the letters are disconnected, and a little higher rate when the letters are connected as in drill eighty-seven.

Drill 87

