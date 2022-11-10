The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 70

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here .\n Lesson 70 LESSON 70 Drill 85 SPECIAL POINTS TO OBSERVE Capital E is made with an application of the oval motion, as developed in capitals O, A and C, the application varying but little. The upper part of capital E is about one-third the entire height of the letter. The finishing oval should not exceed one-half the entire height, and the loop marking two-thirds the height of the letter points downward at about a right angle with the main slant. Practice the first row as a movement drill. Make the small (upper) oval first, and swing into the lower and larger oval without lifting the pen. Make five traced ovals for the upper, and the same for the lower part, thus permitting a count of ten for each completed exercise. The abbreviated E in the second line is used by good business penmen more than any other, but the form used in the next line, finished with an oval, should be practiced and mastered. The count for each should be 1, 2, 3, or dot, 2, 3. From forty-five to fifty of the abbreviated form and but few less of the other should be made to the minute. Count the number of letters on a line, and make as many in the same space. The abbreviated capital E, followed with the small e, may be practiced as a movement drill to good advantage now and during future practice periods. The count for it is 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, or dot, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. Review this lesson often until you make a good capital E. It is not Palmer Method if the lines are tremulous. Study the instructions for speed requirements. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved May 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org , located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html .