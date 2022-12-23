The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 113

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here .\n Lesson 113 LESSON 113 Drill 135 An otherwise good capital V will be spoiled if the finishing line is too long. Notice its length. Study and practice should go hand in hand. Do not neglect either. CAUTION TO TEACHERS AND PUPILS The development of good business writing is dependent, first, upon proper clothing of the writing arm; second, upon a substantial desk or table of the right height; third, upon a good position at the desk; fourth, upon a relaxed condition of the writing muscles; fifth, upon the freedom of the wrist and the side of the hand from the paper; and sixth, upon concentration, determination, and constantly repeated effort. Teachers who cannot maintain enthusiasm throughout the writing period, and who do not realize the necessity of constantly repeated cautions and admonitions, must never expect to secure flattering results. Teachers, see that your pupils are alert, watchful, and practicing under the most favorable conditions. Force upon the inner consciousness of every pupil the harmfulness of careless practice and the necessity for making every stroke according to instructions and in the right direction. Pupils, do not vehemently assert that you are very anxious to become good penmen, and then abuse the opportunities within your reach. Learning to write well is not difficult to the earnest, careful, hard-working pupil; and with such, results almost immediately follow correct methods of practice. Finger movement and muscular movement are antagonistic, and the student who makes an effort to use muscular movement in the writing class only, need not hope for success. Home students, not having the advantage of the directing counsel of good teachers, should frequently review the beginning lessons. You cannot fail if you follow the instructions. Drill 136 Practice the above copy in sections. Repeat capital I until the form is good when made rapidly, follow with several lines of the word “am,” and continue to practice each word in the copy until uniformity in spacing, height, and slant have been developed. Then write a page of the complete copy and criticise it. As simple as it looks, there is material for several hours’ practice in this copy. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved December 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org , located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html .