The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 103

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here .\n Lesson 103 LESSON 103 Drill 125 As explained in a former lesson, capital Q is simply a large figure two. It is a good movement drill. Practice it as such. In all your word practice a special effort should be made to space the letters evenly. Study your written lines with that in mind. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved December 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org , located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html .