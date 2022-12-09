The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 100

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here .\n Lesson 100 LESSON 100 Be sure to fix in mind the image of the letter before attempting it. Study closely the proportions and the direction of every stroke. Make about fifty capital R’s to the minute, as given in the next page. Do not forget that your advancement depends upon movement, and that movement depends much upon position. The body should be self-supporting, with the feet resting squarely on the floor, and should not crowd against the desk; the right arm should be well out from the side; the right hand well in front of the eyes; and the paper twelve or fourteen inches from the eyes. If the wrist or side of the hand rests on the paper, all motion coming from the muscles of the arm will stop at the wrist and it will be an impossibility to use muscular movement. Watch the wrist and the side of the hand closely. Remember that the propelling power is above the elbow, in the upper arm and shoulder. Write line after line of the word “Running” with a light, quick motion, and compare with the copy frequently. Twelve to fourteen words should be written to the minute. Drill 122 About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved December 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org , located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html .