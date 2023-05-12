THE OSMIAE

by
byJean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

May 12th, 2023
featured image - THE OSMIAE
    Speed
    Voice
Jean-Henri Fabre
← Previous

THE SPIDERS

Up Next →

THE MASON-BEES

About Author

Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture
Jean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

science#science#non-fiction#hackernoon-books#project-gutenberg#books#jean-henri-fabre#ebooks#bramble-bees-and-others

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite

Related Stories