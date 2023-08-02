Search icon
    THE OLD ORDER CHANGETHby@lmmontgomery

    THE OLD ORDER CHANGETH

    “I am going away with father when he goes. He is going to spend the winter in Paris, and I am to go to school there.” The Story Girl told us this one day in the orchard. There was a little elation in her tone, but more regret. The news was not a great surprise to us. We had felt it in the air ever since Uncle Blair’s arrival. Aunt Janet had been very unwilling to let the Story Girl go. But Uncle Blair was inexorable. It was time, he said, that she should go to a better school than the little country one in Carlisle; and besides, he did not want her to grow into womanhood a stranger to him. So it was finally decided that she was to go. “Just think, you are going to Europe,” said Sara Ray in an awe-struck tone. “Won’t that be splendid!” “I suppose I’ll like it after a while,” said the Story Girl slowly, “but I know I’ll be dreadfully homesick at first. Of course, it will be lovely to be with father, but oh, I’ll miss the rest of you so much!” “Just think how WE’LL miss YOU,” sighed Cecily. “It will be so lonesome here this winter, with you and Peter both gone. Oh, dear, I do wish things didn’t have to change.”
    #childrens-literature#books
    L.M. Montgomery HackerNoon profile picture

    @lmmontgomery

    L.M. Montgomery

