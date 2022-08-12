The Noonification: Technology Is Killing Creativity

The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time. What's happening in tech this week: The Linux Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced! The Art of Storytelling from Pixar has successfully presented stories using a structure that works every time; it is a must-explore for any storyteller. Technology is killing creativity in the sense that it is making it more challenging to be creative.

Ownership, Authenticity and Cloning of NFTs for the Greater Good @dfxluna [ 2 Min read ]





Let’s demonstrate some issues NFTs have by cloning them! Read More.





The Linux Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced! @hackernooncontests [ 2 Min read ]

We are back with the results announcement for The Linux Writing Contest by Linode and HackerNoon, July 2022. Read More.





Learning the Art of Storytelling from Pixar @onyawoibi [ 2 Min read ]

Pixar has successfully presented stories using a structure that works every time; it is a must-explore for any storyteller. Read More.





Technology Is Killing Creativity @monnetbat [ 2 Min read ]

Technology is killing creativity in the sense that it is making it more challenging to be creative. Read More.

By @sipping [ 2 Min read ]

Github has been hacked. The affected computers cloned the affected repositories. How much is it Githubs fault? How can we protect ourselves from this? Read More.





