The Night of the Living Deadlocks: A Spooky Tale of Multithreading Mistakes

    The Night of the Living Deadlocks: A Spooky Tale of Multithreading Mistakesby@dominicdamoah

    "The Night of the Living Deadlocks" is the story of a team of software engineers working on a complex web application. They encountered strange anomalies - threads getting stuck, the application freezing randomly, and inexplicable slowdowns. One engineer stumbled upon a piece of code that held the key to the mystery. They rewrote sections of code, removed unnecessary locks, and restructured critical segments.
    programming #deadlocks #short-story #fiction
    Dominic Damoah

