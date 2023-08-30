The Night of the Living Deadlocks: A Spooky Tale of Multithreading Mistakes

Too Long; Didn't Read "The Night of the Living Deadlocks" is the story of a team of software engineers working on a complex web application. They encountered strange anomalies - threads getting stuck, the application freezing randomly, and inexplicable slowdowns. One engineer stumbled upon a piece of code that held the key to the mystery. They rewrote sections of code, removed unnecessary locks, and restructured critical segments.