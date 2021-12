The year of the year of NFTs exploded, bringing millions of buyers, sellers, collectors, artists, celebrities, and even companies to start working with the sector. eBay, Nike, NBA, and Ellen DeGenes are the biggest names and brands that have already jumped on the NFT bandwagon in the year when it exploded. The comedian and talk show host donated $33,495 to the Central Kitchen Central Kitchen, showing it all that NFT’s went big when the sector went big.