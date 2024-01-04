The Next Crypto Bull Market May Come in 2024: 13 Reasons Why

Too Long; Didn't Read

In a show of resilience, the market started recovering in 2023. Bitcoin went from $16k to $44k, rising 175% in value. Meanwhile, Ether almost doubled in value from $1.2k to $2.2k. For context, NASDAQ’s gains were 44%, the S&P 500’s 18%, and gold’s only 12%. Optimism and belief now dominate the crypto industry, and many are tipping 2024 as the year crypto reaches new all-time highs. In this article, I’ll go over 13 reasons why crypto enthusiasts expect a new bull market this year.