    THE NEW UNPARDONABLE SINby@twain

    THE NEW UNPARDONABLE SIN

    “Working Against the Cause. Sec. 2. If a member of this Church shall work against the accomplishment of what the Discoverer and Founder of Christian Science understands is advantageous to the individual, to this Church, and to the Cause of Christian Science”—out he goes. Forever. The member may think that what he is doing will advance the Cause, but he is not invited to do any thinking. More than that, he is not permitted to do any—as he will clearly gather from this By-law. When a person joins Mrs. Eddy's Church he must leave his thinker at home. Leave it permanently. To make sure that it will not go off some time or other when he is not watching, it will be safest for him to spike it. If he should forget himself and think just once, the By-law provides that he shall be fired out-instantly-forever-no return.
    society #religion #spiritual #books #ebooks
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.

