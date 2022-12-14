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The Never-Ending Debate: For Loops in Test Cases or Multiple Assertions

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byMatheus Marabesi@matheusmarabesi

He’s an aspiring researcher focused on software engineering.

December 14th, 2022
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Matheus Marabesi@matheusmarabesi

He’s an aspiring researcher focused on software engineering.

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programming#extreme-programming#test-case#aaa#loop#assertions#software-development#software-development-tips#testing

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