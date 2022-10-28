Search icon
    The Negative Impact of Telling Your Employees to "Bring Solutions, Not Problems"
    772 reads

    The Negative Impact of Telling Your Employees to "Bring Solutions, Not Problems"

    Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions is a phrase used by many managers. Many managers believe it encourages their team members to be creative thinkers, while all it does is promote siloed thinking. Good leaders provide support and collaborate on problem-solving. Instead of “delegate and abandon,” they promote “Delegate and empower” They’re around to support their teams, coach them and help them get unstuck. The messaging to do it together and be part of the team promotes a growth mindset.
    Vinita Bansal

