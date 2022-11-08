Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE MOST NECESSARY MEASURES IN THE WORLDby@hgwells

    THE MOST NECESSARY MEASURES IN THE WORLD

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this smash-up of empires and diplomacy, this utter disaster of international politics, certain things which would have seemed ridiculously Utopian a few weeks ago have suddenly become reasonable and practicable. One of these, a thing that would have seemed fantastic until the very moment when we joined issue with Germany and which may now be regarded as a sober possibility, is the absolute abolition throughout the world of the manufacture of weapons for private gain. Whatever may be said of the practicability of national disarmament, there can be no dispute not merely of the possibility but of the supreme necessity of ending for ever the days of private profit in the instruments of death. That is the real enemy. That is the evil thing at the very centre of this trouble.
    featured image - THE MOST NECESSARY MEASURES IN THE WORLD
    writing#non-fiction#classics#books#ebooks
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture

    @hgwells

    H.G. Wells

    Receive Stories from @hgwells

    react to story with heart
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture
    by H.G. Wells @hgwells.English novelist, journalist, sociologist, and historian best known for such science fiction novels as The Time Machine.
    Encyclopedia Me
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE CASE OF THE WIFE AND MOTHER
    Published at Jan 20, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    We still live on the island
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Duration of Combat
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa