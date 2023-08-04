Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Mock Turtle’s Storyby@lewiscarroll

    The Mock Turtle’s Story

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    “You can’t think how glad I am to see you again, you dear old thing!” said the Duchess, as she tucked her arm affectionately into Alice’s, and they walked off together. Alice was very glad to find her in such a pleasant temper, and thought to herself that perhaps it was only the pepper that had made her so savage when they met in the kitchen. “When I’m a Duchess,” she said to herself, (not in a very hopeful tone though), “I won’t have any pepper in my kitchen at all. Soup does very well without—Maybe it’s always pepper that makes people hot-tempered,” she went on, very much pleased at having found out a new kind of rule, “and vinegar that makes them sour—and camomile that makes them bitter—and—and barley-sugar and such things that make children sweet-tempered. I only wish people knew that: then they wouldn’t be so stingy about it, you know—”
    featured image - The Mock Turtle’s Story
    writing#fiction#fantasy#hackernoon-books
    Lewis Carroll HackerNoon profile picture

    @lewiscarroll

    Lewis Carroll

    Receive Stories from @lewiscarroll

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A JESTER AND A BEAR
    Published at Aug 11, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Harry’s voice recalled me to myself
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Signification of the Combat
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    VIGO BAY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG SIMPLY DOES HIS DUTY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ON THE WATERS—A RAFT VOYAGE
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa