The Metric Hierarchy Every Subscription Company Needs

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byDan Layfield@dlayf

Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

February 25th, 2026
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Dan Layfield
    byDan Layfield@dlayf

    Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

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Dan Layfield@dlayf

Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

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product-management#product-management#infrastructure#growth-hacking#data-analytics#data-science#technology#subscription-metrics#metrics-hierarchy

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