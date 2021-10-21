The Metaverse: From Websites to 'Webspaces' With Charles Read

3,139 reads

The Metaverse is quite possibly the future of the internet. To help our readers learn more about it, we've started this metaverse interview series. These are the questions we've compiled to ask experts in blockchain, DAOs, NFTs, and game development, within the HackerNoon community. The series is intended for tech professionals to contribute their insights about the current state of the metaverse. Charles Read, the founding partner of Rarestone Capital, is a Venture Fund focused on investing in the most disruptive pillars of Web 3.0.