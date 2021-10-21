The Metaverse: Everything You Need to Know

The metaverse is a virtual universe in which everyone can interact with other people, while data and value can be shared permissionless. One virtual world can never be a metaverse, because we are talking about the interconnection of several worlds, if not all at once. The future of the internet could potentially no longer rely on Internet Service Providers (ISPs), but on the interconnectivity between all its participants. Interacting with the metaverse will be possible through augmented and digital reality but we will be able to interact with some parts of this universe even in our physical space.