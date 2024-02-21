After Avengers: Endgame, it seemed that a lot of the storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were coming to a close. However, not all of them. And on top of that, new ones were already on the horizon. These storylines would come to fruition in the next phase of the MCU: phase 4.





This phase saw the continuation of Black Widow’s, Black Panther’s, Doctor Strange’s, and Spider-Man’s stories, and it also saw the introduction of Shang-Chi and the Eternals. If this sounds like a lot, don’t worry. Because here are the MCU Phase 4 movies in order.

Phase 4 Movies in Order

Black Widow Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Thor: Love and Thunder Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

1. Black Widow (2021)

Although Black Widow was introduced early in the MCU, it would take over 10 years for her to get her own stand-alone movie. The movie would give fans more of an insight into her character, her past, and would cover time periods unexplored by other movies.





It would also introduce her family: Yelena Belova, the Red Guardian, and Melina Vostokoff as they reunited to take down the leader of the Red Room. But they’ll have to take care of his number one assassin first: Taskmaster.

2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

A son going against his father; A tale as old as time. But the reason this type of story has remained prominent is because it’s a good one, and Shang-Chi managed to not only reach its expectations but exceed them. Shang-Chi was living in San Francisco, wanting to put his past behind him.





But the past reaches out to him and forces him to not only confront it but also to confront his father: Xu Wenwu. However, this isn’t your typical father; he has immense power thanks to the ten rings. Shang-Chi will have to put all his heart and soul to overcome his dad.

3. Eternals (2021)





Just like Shang-Chi’s dad has lived for over a 1,000 years, the Eternals have lived for a very long time. Except they lived for even longer, hiding in the shadows of history.





What’s their purpose?





To protect humans from the creatures known as Deviants. But when the seemingly extinct Deviants return from slumber, the Eternals will once again have to unite to take them down.

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

At the end of the last Spider-Man movie, the whole world finds out that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. And, of course, his life changes immediately. He’s being interrogated by government officials, he’s being treated differently in school, and he finally has to come clean to his Aunt May about his secret double life.





However, Peter can live with all of that. What he can’t live with, however, is the lives of his friends being impacted by his decision to be a superhero. To fix this, he turns to one Doctor Strange for help. The good doctor proposes a spell that will make the whole world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, but things don’t go as planned. What happens next is something that fans have been wanting to see for many years.

5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Coming right off the heels of No Way Home is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. By this point, the multiverse concept was already something that the MCU was expanding on with shows like Loki and What If? But now, it was Doctor Strange’s turn to jump head-first into the multiverse.





After he’s blindsided by a new threat, Doctor Strange and his new ally, America Chavez, accidentally stumble into another universe. They’ll have to fight their way back home to help out Wong and the rest of the sorcerers.

6. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)





After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Thor is going through some things. He lost his realm, his friend Heimdall, his brother Loki, and he feels responsible for the Blip. But in Love and Thunder, he’s finding his groove back. Although the realm of Asgard is gone, the people remain, and they need help.





Asgardian children are kidnapped, and Thor and Thor have to save them. No, that’s not a typo. There are two Thors: Thor Odinson and the Might Thor who is revealed to be the returning Jane Foster. And good thing that there’s two of them because the villain who kidnapped the kids is Gorr the God Butcher

7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)





After the unfortunate passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther/ T’Challa, plans had to pivot. In Wakanda Forever, T’Challa also passes away, which leaves Wakanda without a Black Panther.





Although reluctant at first, T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri, is forced to take the mantle after Wakanda is threatened by Namor and the Atlanteans. What ensues is a battle between two powerful nations, both fighting to ensure the future of their people.

Conclusion

Marvel’s Phase 4 may have had its ups and downs, but overall, it was another fun section in the MCU’s history.

