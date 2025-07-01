The Math Behind Selfish Mining and Reward Allocation

by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsJuly 1st, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This section presents a formal method to compute optimal expected relative revenue for adversarial blockchain strategies using mean-payoff MDPs and custom reward functions. It extends previous selfish mining models by accommodating efficient proof systems where adversaries can mine on multiple blocks
featured image - The Math Behind Selfish Mining and Reward Allocation
complex math on a whiteboard Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1. Introduction

1.1 Related Work

  1. Preliminaries

    2.1 System Model

    2.2 Selfish Mining Objective

    2.3 Markov Decision Processes

  2. Selfish Mining Attack

    3.1 Overview

    3.2 Formal Model

    3.3 Formal Analysis

    3.4 Key Features and Limitations

  3. Experimental Evaluation

  4. Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

A. NAS Mining Objectives

B. Efficient Proof Systems

C. Proof of Theorem 3.1

3.3 Formal Analysis

Goal of the analysis. We now show how to compute the optimal expected relative revenue together with an adversarial strategy achieving it in the MDP M = (𝑆, 𝐴, 𝑃, 𝑠0), up to an arbitrary precision parameter 𝜖 > 0. Formally, for each strategy 𝜎 in M, let



be the expected relative revenue under adversarial strategy 𝜎, i.e. the relative ratio of the number of blocks accepted on the main chain belonging to the adversary and to honest miners. Moreover, let



be the optimal expected relative revenue that an adversarial strategy can attain. Given a precision parameter 𝜖 > 0, our goal is to compute



We do this by defining a class of reward functions in the MDP M and showing that, for any value of the precision parameter 𝜖 > 0, we can compute the above by solving the mean-payoff MDP with respect to a reward function belonging to this class. Our analysis draws insight from that of [27], which considered selfish mining in PoW blockchains and also reduced reasoning about expected relative revenue to solving mean-payoff MDPs with respect to suitably defined reward functions. However, in contrast to [27], we consider selfish mining in efficient proof systems in which the adversary can mine on multiple blocks, meaning that our design of reward functions and the analysis require additional care.


Reward function definition. The key challenge in designing the reward function is that the main chain and the blocks on it may change whenever the adversary publishes a private fork. Hence, we design the reward function to incur positive (resp. negative) reward whenever a block owned by the adversary (resp. honest miners) is accepted at the depth strictly greater than 𝑑 in the main chain. Since the adversary only mines and publishes private forks mined on blocks up to depth 𝑑 in the main chain, this means that blocks beyond depth 𝑑 are guaranteed to remain on the main chain.


Formally, for each 𝛽 ∈ [0, 1], we define 𝑟𝛽 : 𝑆 × 𝐴 × 𝑆 → R to be a reward function in M which to each state-action-state triple (𝑠, 𝑎, 𝑠′ ) assigns the reward:


• 1−𝛽, for each block belonging to the adversary accepted at depth greater than 𝑑 as a result of performing the action;


• −𝛽, for each block belonging to honest miners accepted at depth greater than 𝑑 as a result of performing the action.



Formal analysis. Our formal analysis is based on the following theorem. For clarity of exposition, we defer the proof of the theorem to Appendix C . For every 𝜖 > 0, the theorem shows how to relate the optimal expected relative revenue in the MDP and 𝜖-optimal strategies to the optimal mean-payoff and 𝜖-optimal strategies under the reward function 𝑟𝛽 for a suitably chosen value of 𝛽.





Authors:

(1) Krishnendu Chatterjee, IST Austria, Austria ([email protected]);

(2) Amirali Ebrahimzadeh, Sharif University of Technology, Iran ([email protected]);

(3) Mehrdad Karrabi, IST Austria, Austria ([email protected]);

(4) Krzysztof Pietrzak, IST Austria, Austria ([email protected]);

(5) Michelle Yeo, National University of Singapore, Singapore ([email protected]);

(6) Ðorđe Žikelić, Singapore Management University, Singapore ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
Read my storiesAbout @escholar

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#selfish-mining#blockchain-fairness#blockchain-security#pos-vulnerability#markov-decision-process#blockchain-mining-model#adversarial-mining#proof-of-space-attacks

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
by escholar
Feb 02, 2024
#zero-knowledge-proofs
Article Thumbnail
This Study Uses Markov Models to Break Blockchain Fairness
by escholar
Jul 01, 2025
#selfish-mining
Article Thumbnail
A Model for Blockchain Mining Under Adversarial Conditions
by escholar
Jul 01, 2025
#selfish-mining
Article Thumbnail
Modeling Selfish Mining with Markov Decision Processes
by escholar
Jul 01, 2025
#selfish-mining
Article Thumbnail
Why Selfish Mining Is More Dangerous Than You Think
by escholar
Jul 01, 2025
#selfish-mining
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks