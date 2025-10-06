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The Mars Clock: Can Elon Musk Really Colonize Mars in His Lifetime?
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October 6th, 2025
byAbdaprince@abdaprince
I'm a software engineer. I like to create 3d models with blender in my spare time.
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I'm a software engineer. I like to create 3d models with blender in my spare time.
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