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The Mars Clock: Can Elon Musk Really Colonize Mars in His Lifetime?

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byAbdaprince@abdaprince

I'm a software engineer. I like to create 3d models with blender in my spare time.

October 6th, 2025
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Abdaprince
    byAbdaprince@abdaprince

    I'm a software engineer. I like to create 3d models with blender in my spare time.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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Abdaprince@abdaprince

I'm a software engineer. I like to create 3d models with blender in my spare time.

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tech-stories#spacetech#mars-colonization#spacex-mars-mission#mars-3.0#autonomous-habitats#interplanetary-travel#space-exploration#terraforming

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