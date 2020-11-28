The Manual and Digital Ways of Calculating Factorization

The factor is the numeral that can easily be divided into other numerals. It is to divide a numeral equally. If we have to divide 6, we are going to use 1, 2, 3, and 6. No other numerals can be used to divide it as they wouldn’t give the one numeral that is equally divisible. Factoring refers to the process of finding numbers so that results would be taken by multiplication. For this, we have to find out the highest common factor then divide it to have the result.

Approach

To do factoring of an equation firstly we have to find out the highest common factor, as through this we can divide the whole equation and can find out the numerals. As in 3x + 15y + 21x the highest factor is 3, so the equation becomes 3(x + 5y + 7x).

This equation raises a question: how are we going to divide a number evenly?

Firstly, one should be aware of the fact that the factors of the decimal numbers cannot be found. Secondly, one should not find the factors of the odd numbers as their only factor is 1 such as 3 is only divisible by only 1. Thirdly, even numbers can have more than one factor. Such as 4 have 1, 2, 4, and 100 have 1, 2, 4, 5, 10, 20, 25, 50, and 100.

Now factor polynomials are of great value in understanding factorization. If one factor has a negative sign with the greater number, the other number would be lower and contains a positive sign. For example, if we have -8, its factors would be 1 -8, and 2 -4.

Ways to calculate Factorization

Factorization can be done in two ways one manually and the other digitally.

Manual Factorization

To do a job through Manual factorization is difficult and requires a lot of time as well as effort. It involves some complicated procedures to be followed but practice makes it easier. To do it manually one should about the m*n, m*k, and k*n concept. If one knows about this still results may not be favorable. Quadratic equations can give better results while doing it manually. The manual factorization requires a lot of intention, effort, attention, and practical involvement.

Digital factorization

It is easier and can be done through two calculators that are factoring calculator and factorial calculator. The factor calculator easily has done through grouping. One can have results within a second by using it. To do factorization through it firstly, it should be placed in a specific format and secondly, then calculate the values. One does not need to find the highest common factor. It finds out the factor and its reliability towards positive or negative. It goes from solving the simpler to complex tasks. It is only done for a positive number and when it comes to 0 it is considered as equal 1.

Factorial calculator involves the process of multiplication that is a positive number till 1. This is not useful when it comes to mathematics but useful in statistics and probability equations. When it comes to combinations, n factorial is of great importance. N factor is essential in this formula. Its formula is n! = n x (n – 1)!

This can also be used in real-world as in physics that deals with particle permutation. In statistical physics, it is significant in thermodynamics that is related to microscopic things.

Conclusion

The drawbacks of the digital calculators are that one should not read at first glance they have to go for the next page. The drawbacks of the manual calculator are that they cannot be revised once it is printed. Reading on computers is easier than manually.

Share this story

