The Main Differences Between Angular, React, and Vue

React leads among the most used web frameworks with 35.9% of developers using it. Angular has 25.1%, while Vue is utilized by slightly fewer developers: 17.3%. Go for Angular if you want to develop a large, multifunctional application, reliable and scalable framework, real-time apps, chats, or messengers, long-term, and significant investment initiatives in native apps or web applications. Choose React if you want lightweight modern apps in a short time, secure mobile solutions for web development, develop cross-platform or single-page mobile applications, to add new features to an existing program. Decide on Vue.js if you want single-page applications, dynamic, high-performance applications enable because of the virtual DOM, and easy-to-use framework, for facilitated application development.