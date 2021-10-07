Search icon
The Main Differences Between Angular, React, and Vue  by@tetianastoyko

The Main Differences Between Angular, React, and Vue

React leads among the most used web frameworks with 35.9% of developers using it. Angular has 25.1%, while Vue is utilized by slightly fewer developers: 17.3%. Go for Angular if you want to develop a large, multifunctional application, reliable and scalable framework, real-time apps, chats, or messengers, long-term, and significant investment initiatives in native apps or web applications. Choose React if you want lightweight modern apps in a short time, secure mobile solutions for web development, develop cross-platform or single-page mobile applications, to add new features to an existing program. Decide on Vue.js if you want single-page applications, dynamic, high-performance applications enable because of the virtual DOM, and easy-to-use framework, for facilitated application development.
Tetiana Stoyko Hacker Noon profile picture

@tetianastoyko
Tetiana Stoyko

CTO and Co-Founder of @incorainc, where we can turn your ideas into products!

by Tetiana Stoyko @tetianastoyko.CTO and Co-Founder of @incorainc, where we can turn your ideas into products!
#angularjs#reactjs#vuejs#javascript-frameworks#well-architected-framework#web-development-framework#angular#angular-vs-react-vs-vuejs
