An Experiment coauthoring with ChatGPT. Where Ana and Olivia chat about Yatoshi and Hal Finney. When cryptography meets quantum computer, and cryopreserved bodies hide secrets worth millions it only takes one bad actor to unleash a thrilling action. Coauthored with ChatGPT based on my prompts. The technology and historical events in this novel are real. Previous chapters can be found here. Chat between Ana and Olivia : Ana, I’d like to introduce you to Olivia. She’s also very interested in quantum computing. Peter : Great to meet you, Olivia. Ana : Nice to meet you too, Ana. Peter has told me a lot about your work in the field. Olivia : Really? That’s kind of him. What about you, Olivia? How do you earn your bacon? Ana : I focus on bitcoin mining and cryptography in general Olivia : That’s really interesting. I’ve been working on using quantum computers to rescue lost bitcoin keys. Ana : Ana, I heard that you were able to recover the keys that Peter lost to his wallet. How did you do it? Olivia : Ever heard of the “If I tell you I might have to kill you“ line? But seriously, I used a combination of classical algorithms and quantum computing techniques to recover the keys. First, I generated a large number of candidate keys using a classical algorithm, then I used a quantum computer to quickly eliminate the invalid keys. Ana : That’s impressive. How did you ensure that the quantum computer was accurately checking the validity of the keys? Olivia : I used Grover’s algorithm, which is specifically designed for searching unsorted databases. It allowed me to quickly find the correct key among the candidates, even though the database was very large. Ana : That’s amazing. I’ve heard of Grover’s algorithm, but I haven’t had the chance to apply it in practice yet. Olivia : It’s a very powerful tool. And with the advances in quantum computing, it’s becoming more and more accessible for real-world applications. Ana : Absolutely. I can see it being very useful for cryptography and code breaking. Olivia : Olivia, that sunset in your latest picture is breathtaking. Where was it taken? Ana : Thank you! That was taken by the sea in Bali. I’m actually here for the Bitcoin conference. Olivia : Wow, that’s amazing! Bali is such a beautiful place. How is the conference going so far? Ana : It’s been fantastic! There have been so many interesting talks on the latest developments in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. And the location is just incredible. I feel so lucky to be here. Olivia : That sounds like an amazing experience. I’ve always wanted to attend a conference in an exotic location like Bali. Ana : You should definitely try to make it happen sometime. It’s not just about the conference, it’s also about exploring new places and meeting new people. Olivia : Well, you do look great in that pic. You kind of remind me of my ex-girlfriend. Ana : Oh really? Well, If I may say it, you are looking good yourself too. Olivia blushes before answering There is a small awkward silence in the chat. Olivia starts typing again. : You know, Peter told me a story about someone named Yatoshi who made a big impact on the world of cryptocurrency. Have you heard of him? Olivia : Yes, I have. Yatoshi is widely considered to be the pseudonym for the person or group of people who created Bitcoin. Ana : That’s right. It’s amazing how something that started as a simple idea has grown into a global phenomenon. Olivia : Definitely. And speaking of the early days of Bitcoin, have you heard of Hal Finney? Ana : No, I haven’t. Who is he? Olivia : Hal Finney was an early adopter and developer of Bitcoin. He’s most famous for being the recipient of the first-ever Bitcoin transaction. He received 10 Bitcoins from Yatoshi himself. Ana : So what happened to Hal Finney? Did he continue to work on Bitcoin and other projects in the industry? Olivia : Unfortunately, Hal passed away in 2014. But his legacy lives on. He was a true pioneer in the world of cryptocurrency, and his contributions to the development of Bitcoin have had a lasting impact. Ana : That’s sad to hear. It’s always difficult to lose someone who has made such a big impact. Olivia : Yes, it is. But his memory will always be with us. And in a way, a part of him will always be here. He was cryopreserved after his death, so there’s a chance that he may be able to be revived in the future. Ana : That’s fascinating. I’ve heard of cryopreservation, but I didn’t realize that it was being used in cases like this. Olivia : Hal died from a disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS. It’s a degenerative illness that affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling muscle movement. Ana : That’s terrible. So he was unable to continue his work on Bitcoin and other projects in the industry. Olivia : Unfortunately, yes. But despite his illness, his brain was unaffected, and that’s why his family decided to have him cryopreserved. They hope that one day in the future, he may be able to be revived and cured. Ana : That’s a beautiful thought. To think that he may be able to see the world he helped create, and all the ways in which his ideas have changed the world. Olivia : Cryopreservation is a growing field, and there are a lot of people who believe that it has the potential to change the way we think about death and what it means to be alive. But regardless of what the future holds, Hal Finney will always be remembered as a true visionary and a pioneer in the world of cryptocurrency. Ana : It’s been great chatting with you, Ana. I’ve learned so much about the world of cryptocurrency and the amazing people who have helped shape it. Olivia : The pleasure has been all mine, Olivia. You have such a great passion for this industry, and I think that’s what sets you apart. Ana : Thank you, Ana. You’re too kind. Olivia : So, since we’re both in the field of technology, I was wondering if you’d like to come visit my lab after the conference. I’d love to show you the latest advancements in quantum computing and see what you think. Ana : That sounds amazing! I’d love to see what you’re working on and learn more about your research. Olivia : Great! I’ll make sure to send you all the details once I get back to the lab. And in the meantime, enjoy the rest of the conference. I can’t wait to hear all about it when you get back! Ana : Thanks, Ana. It was really nice chatting with you and I can’t wait to meet you! Olivia Also published here.