    The Limitations of Set Theory in Understanding Biological Evolution

    The Limitations of Set Theory in Understanding Biological Evolution

    by Homology Technology FTWAugust 18th, 2024
    The search for life’s origins has evolved from ancient myths to modern scientific theories. Despite extensive experiments, no definitive case of molecular reproduction has been found. Recent findings suggest that collectively autocatalytic sets, devoid of DNA or RNA, may represent early forms of molecular reproduction. The limitations of the Newtonian Paradigm and Set Theory highlight that life’s evolution is a creative and expected miracle, reflecting the profound complexity and uncertainty of the universe.
    featured image - The Limitations of Set Theory in Understanding Biological Evolution
    Homology Technology FTW HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) STUART KAUFFMAN;

    (2) ANDREA ROL.

    Conclusion

    We have sought the source of life in all our creation myths among all the peoples of the earth, perhaps back to Neanderthal 500,000 years ago. The issue of the Origin of Life as a scientific problem arose with Pasture’s claim: Life only comes from life, (55).


    Experimental efforts have been underway since Haldane and Oparin, (56,57), then the famous Miller Urey experiments in 1953, (58). Intense efforts based on the conviction that life must be based on template replication of polynucleotides have been carried out, (4,5,6). So far, no case of molecular reproduction has been found on this sensible pathway.


    The concept of the emergence of collectively autocatalytic sets was first formulated in 1971, (14). Such reproducing chemical sets of DNA, of RNA, and of peptides have been engineered using evolved polymer sequences. Xavier has now found small molecule collectively autocatalytic sets containing no DNA, RNA or peptide polymers in all 6700 prokaryotes, (11,12). This strongly suggests, but does not prove, that such systems may be the earliest form of molecular reproduction in the universe.


    Well established mathematical theory demonstrates that such systems can arise as a first-order phase transition in a universe where the diversity and atomic complexity of molecules increases. If this is correct, as we claim, the emergence of life is an expected phase transition in the evolving universe.


    Since Newton, basic science has rested on the powerful Newtonian Paradigm. This paradigm requires a prestated and knowable phase space of all the values of the relevant variables. But living organisms are Kantian Wholes that achieve Catalytic Closure, Constraint Closure, and Spatial Closure. Stunningly, we can use no mathematics based on Set Theory – all of mathematics it seems – to deduce the ever-creative evolution of the biosphere.


    Life is an expected miracle in the universe whose ways of becoming are literally numberless. The 20th Century saw the emergence of the atomic Age, the mushroom cloud, and mutually assured destruction. With Gödel, the 20th century also saw the End of Certainty, (59). In this, the first quarter of the 21st Century, we begin barely to glimpse the astonishing blossoming creativity of the biosphere of which we are members. We are, truly, Of Nature, not Above Nature.

    Acknowledgments

    We are truly grateful to Ingemar Ernberg, Carlos Gershenson, Wim Hordijk, Niles Lehman, and Ricard Solé for advice and comments.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


