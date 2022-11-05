Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Last Days of Marcus Kareninby@hgwells

    The Last Days of Marcus Karenin

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The World Set Free, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series.
    featured image - The Last Days of Marcus Karenin
    society#humanity#civilization#h.g.-wells
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture

    @hgwells

    H.G. Wells

    Receive Stories from @hgwells

    react to story with heart
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture
    by H.G. Wells @hgwells.English novelist, journalist, sociologist, and historian best known for such science fiction novels as The Time Machine.
    Encyclopedia Me
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE CASE OF THE WIFE AND MOTHER
    Published at Jan 20, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SUBMARINE COAL-MINES
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG ENGAGES IN A DIRECT STRUGGLE WITH BAD FORTUNE
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA MONSTER
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Shame of Judge Driscoll
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by twain #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding and his companions slept like innocent marmots in the cave
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa