    THE LANDINGby@lewiscarroll

    THE LANDING

    “Just the place for a Snark!” the Bellman cried,     As he landed his crew with care; Supporting each man on the top of the tide     By a finger entwined in his hair. “Just the place for a Snark! I have said it twice:    That alone should encourage the crew.Just the place for a Snark! I have said it thrice:    What I tell you three times is true.” The crew was complete: it included a Boots—    A maker of Bonnets and Hoods— A Barrister, brought to arrange their disputes—     And a Broker, to value their goods. A Billiard-marker, whose skill was immense,     Might perhaps have won more than his share—But a Banker, engaged at enormous expense,     Had the whole of their cash in his care. There was also a Beaver, that paced on the deck,     Or would sit making lace in the bow: And had often (the Bellman said) saved them from wreck,     Though none of the sailors knew how.
    tech-stories#nonsense-poem#literary-nonsense
    Lewis Carroll HackerNoon profile picture

    @lewiscarroll

    Lewis Carroll

