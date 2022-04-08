The Kingdom has raised $3.6 million to build a Metaverse focussed on Culture

The Kingdom will be an open-world Metaverse centred on culture-led experiences. Different NFT avatars will socialise, play, amuse, and create an immersive cutting-edge digital playground in the Kingdom's Metaverse. The Kingdom includes play-to-earn capabilities for individuals who play games, quests and create user-generated content. Travel takes place in future cities with varied themes, brand-built stores, user housing, public infrastructure, and numerous digital experiences. Players may also utilise awards to purchase NFT products, enhance their characters, and improve their homes.

Culture focused Metaverse raises $3.6 million in its first round of private investment

The Kingdom, the world’s first culture-led Metaverse, has raised $3.6 million in its first round of private investment. The round attracted several well-known investors, propelling the project to the forefront of Web3 development.





Through NFT partnerships, international brand partners, and the creation of a global community, the Kingdom will be an open-world Metaverse centred on culture-led experiences. Different NFT avatars will socialise, play, amuse, and create an immersive cutting-edge digital playground in the Kingdom’s Metaverse.





Joining the Metaverse of Culture





Users generate their avatars at the Kingdom Capital to enter The Kingdom. Travel takes place in future cities with varied themes, brand-built stores, user housing, public infrastructure, and numerous digital experiences. The Kingdom also includes land parcels for users to stake, allowing for the creation of new buildings and zones.





The Kingdom includes play-to-earn capabilities for individuals who play games, quests and create user-generated content. Players may also utilise awards to purchase NFT products, enhance their characters, and improve their homes.





The Kingdom CSO Josh Kovac, said:





The Kingdom is going to be a first of its kind metaverse that really harnesses the power of cultural zeitgeist. Our vision is to create a social hub for all, we see users from all over contributing to the fabric of this world. Inspired by the never-ending hustle of Asian metropolises, Miraijuku is the first city to be unveiled and unlocked in The Kingdom. Users can collaborate and create with others, earn through P2E games or simply explore the city of the future. We want our users to have the freedom to decide how they want to experience The Kingdom and its endless opportunities.





The Kingdom’s emphasis on non-fungible tokens is another essential feature. Brand partners may create NFTs that can be sold or utilised for various reasons in the open-world Metaverse. To seek cooperation prospects, the Kingdom’s team is in discussions with a number of worldwide businesses, cultural representatives, and NFT initiatives.





The Kingdom’s concept has piqued the interest of a number of investors and venture capitalists in the industry. The team received $3.6 million in operating capital from a fresh private fundraising round. Infinity Ventures Crypto, Alameda Research, Shima Capital, Newman Capital, Sweeper DAO, 3 Commas, Chiron Partners, SMG, and Liquid Lab Ventures were among the investors in the round.

What is The Kingdom?

The Kingdom is a new open-world metaverse that will emphasis on cultural events. In The Kingdom, you may explore immersive cities, go on missions and quests, customise your NFT avatars, and build your own universe.





Open-World Metaverse Centred on Culture-led Experiences





The Kingdom, as an interoperable environment, will be able to host many projects from throughout the ecosystem, allowing users to engage with the metaverse using their current NFT assets. Players will have ultimate control over how they experience The Kingdom, thanks to a combination of NFTs, GameFi, and tokenomics. Players have total control over how they experience the Kingdom, whether it’s via content production, user-generated missions, or just exploring the immersive environments.





Don’t forget to like and share the story!

Image credits:Mo.

The content of this story DO NOT represent the views of HackerNoon and are meant as information only from the lens of the independent contributor. Please DYOR before investing.



