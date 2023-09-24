The Journey of SAND: From Mobile Game to Blockchain Sensation

Too Long; Didn't Read

This article traces the history of SAND, the native token of the Sandbox platform, which began as a mobile game by Pixowl in 2012. After Animoca Brands' acquisition of Pixowl, SAND transitioned into a blockchain-based virtual world. It outlines the fundraising efforts, including the issuance of SAND tokens and Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs), which raised $2.5 million to develop the Sandbox. SAND was minted on the Ethereum blockchain in July 2019 and later offered through private sales and an IEO on Binance.com in 2020. The article discusses SAND's availability on Binance.US as of 2022 and how it is perceived as an investment due to the Sandbox's growth prospects. Additionally, it highlights efforts to manage the SAND market and describes the Sandbox Foundation's role in supporting the ecosystem.