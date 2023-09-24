Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Journey of SAND: From Mobile Game to Blockchain Sensationby@secagainsttheworld

    The Journey of SAND: From Mobile Game to Blockchain Sensation

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article traces the history of SAND, the native token of the Sandbox platform, which began as a mobile game by Pixowl in 2012. After Animoca Brands' acquisition of Pixowl, SAND transitioned into a blockchain-based virtual world. It outlines the fundraising efforts, including the issuance of SAND tokens and Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs), which raised $2.5 million to develop the Sandbox. SAND was minted on the Ethereum blockchain in July 2019 and later offered through private sales and an IEO on Binance.com in 2020. The article discusses SAND's availability on Binance.US as of 2022 and how it is perceived as an investment due to the Sandbox's growth prospects. Additionally, it highlights efforts to manage the SAND market and describes the Sandbox Foundation's role in supporting the ecosystem.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Journey of SAND: From Mobile Game to Blockchain Sensation
    gaming #sandbox #sec-v.-binance #sand
    SEC vs. the World HackerNoon profile picture

    @secagainsttheworld

    SEC vs. the World

    A collection of public domain court case filings, by/against the US SEC, retrieved by HackerNoon

    Receive Stories from @secagainsttheworld

    react to story with heart
    Brave-G

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Investors Purchased wLUNA: SEC V. Terraform Labs
    Published at Oct 07, 2023 by secagainsttheworld #crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    SEC vs. Crypto: Why so many lawsuits and why does it matter?
    Published at Nov 25, 2023 by obyte #utility-vs-security-sec-crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto Roundup: Bitcoin is a Constant in a World of Drama
    Published at Nov 24, 2023 by ulriklykke #sec-v.-binance
    Article Thumbnail
    The SEC's Prayer for Relief in Binance Lawsuit
    Published at Oct 01, 2023 by secagainsttheworld #sec-v.-binance
    Article Thumbnail
    BAM Management and BAM Trading Charged for "Making Materially False Statements and Omissions"
    Published at Oct 01, 2023 by secagainsttheworld #sec-v.-binance
    Article Thumbnail
    SEC Claims that CZ's Control of Binance and BAM Trading Led to Regulatory Violations
    Published at Oct 01, 2023 by secagainsttheworld #sec-v.-binance
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!