Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Island of Doctor Moreau: XIX. MONTGOMERY’S “BANK HOLIDAY”by@hgwells

    The Island of Doctor Moreau: XIX. MONTGOMERY’S “BANK HOLIDAY”

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    When this was accomplished, and we had washed and eaten, Montgomery and I went into my little room and seriously discussed our position for the first time. It was then near midnight. He was almost sober, but greatly disturbed in his mind. He had been strangely under the influence of Moreau’s personality: I do not think it had ever occurred to him that Moreau could die. This disaster was the sudden collapse of the habits that had become part of his nature in the ten or more monotonous years he had spent on the island. He talked vaguely, answered my questions crookedly, wandered into general questions.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Island of Doctor Moreau: XIX. MONTGOMERY’S “BANK HOLIDAY”
    media#science-fiction#novel#books
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture

    @hgwells

    H.G. Wells

    Receive Stories from @hgwells

    react to story with heart
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture
    by H.G. Wells @hgwells.English novelist, journalist, sociologist, and historian best known for such science fiction novels as The Time Machine.
    Encyclopedia Me

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE CASE OF THE WIFE AND MOTHER
    Published at Jan 20, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    One Hundred and Thirteen Degrees
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    We still live on the island
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Duration of Combat
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa