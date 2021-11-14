The Introduction to Crypto Coins Staking

Staking involves locking up your digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, USDT to receive rewards. By ‘locking’ or putting away the cryptocurrencies, users can receive staking rewards. This article examines staking in the depot to provide an easy-to-understand answer to ‘what is staking’ What is crypto staking? And how can users learn how to stake coins to earn crypto? Staking is an alternative to crypto mining. The PoS mechanism allows users to generate a passive income only by holding coins as they earn crypto.