The Importance of Genuine Leadership [Infographic]

384 reads

@ brianwallace Brian Wallace Founder @ NowSourcing. Contributor @ Hackernoon, Advisor @GoogleSmallBiz, Podcaster, infographics

If you were asked to describe the qualities of a great boss, how would you respond? Better yet, why is this topic even worth addressing? An employee’s internal respect their manager influences 14% of their engagement while on the clock. Ultimately, bad leadership drives away employees as nearly 2 in 3 people have quit, or plan to, because of their boss. In fact, 77% of employees planning to resign from their job within the next year say it is due to poor management. Revisiting the initial question posed, how are employees describing the habits of highly effective leaders

Employees describe great bosses as leaders. These managers are considered to be honest, supportive, trustworthy, respectful, and communicative individuals. On the other hand, employees described their worst managers as self-absorbed.

These are said to be selfish, lazy, rude, arrogant, and untrustworthy people. United States Navy Rear Admiral Dr. Grace Hopper had a great perspective on this topic, saying,

“You cannot manage men into battle. You manage things; you lead people.”

While striving to be a likeable manager should never be a direct motive, there are ways to incorporate genuine qualities of a likeable manager into your style of leadership. Management is a foundational skill to becoming an effective leader, but leadership requires its own set of skills.

Saying this, 58% of workers would choose a great boss over a higher salary any day. This is important as your team is your operational backbone.

Theodore Roosevelt once said,

“The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done.”

Be a generalist. Focus on your relationships. Outsource your weakness.

All but 1% of great managers are liked personally and respected professionally by their employees. Analyzing the patterns of great leadership in yourself and others is monumental in the journey of improvement.

This can be supported with the words of Nelson Mandela,

“I never lose. I either win or learn.”

Scroll to the infographic below as it provides clear tips in improving your leadership and chimes in on how to build a stronger team dynamic - all for the sake of your employees and business.

(Source: https://www.online-phd-degrees.com/habits-effective-leaders/)







Tags