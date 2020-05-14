The Importance of Commitment and Leadership as Key Occupational Health and Safety Principles

company's workers ' compensation costs. Wellness services have been a significant component of wellness efforts for many organizations, especially in the light of health policy and Universal Care Act regulations that facilitate the adoption of these programs to help minimize health care expenses. But, if correctly implemented, a health benefit can also have a positive impact on thecompany's workers ' compensation costs.

Employers, especially those in the homehealthstry, with robust well-being programs focused on mitigation, combined with risk management and devoted to customized occupational communication, will prioritize improvements in working environments and the overall work environment to reduce employee accidents, medical premiums to rising risk costs to the business. Any Workers' Compensation Providers also honor employers by giving them premium benefits for successful health care.

What creates a successful wellness program to better mitigate injuries and illnesses associated with the work?

Work on prevention



In the Duke University Medical Center study conducted ten years ago (of which the employers took note), obese employees filed twice the quantity of Workers ' Comp cases as compared to their non-obese counterparts, reported seven times the amount of medical bills and spent 13 times the number of days out of work after injury or sickness.

In fact, the National Compensation Insurance Council (NCCI) found that the number of claimants for obesity or associated illness with a co-morbidity condition almost tripled over a nine-year time span.

Preventable and controlled health issues, such as obesity, are crucial considerations in the litigation and medical costs for employers' compensation. Employees focused on safety by a health program

could minimize some of the injuries, dysfunctions and expenses associated with preventable diseases.

Indeed, creating incentives for good wellness activities that concentrate on prevention and promote healthy habits will make it possible for workers to become people engaged and take charge of their well-being.

Incentives to focus on avoiding smoking, nutritious eating, regular fitness and a drug-free lifestyle not only build a wellbeing plan to assists for an organization.

Integrate exercise into health and safety programs in avoidance of threats and at work.



More and more businesses are integrating wellness approaches into their processes for risk management and health and safety programs at work. That is, very few occupational health problems can be separated from employees' general wellbeing. Many factors — some avoidable or controllable health conditions — for example, lead to slips, musculoskeletal fractures (e.g. strains and sprains), and recovery times from deaths and car accidents. Together they benefits from a safe place of employment and a healthy working environment.



Companies will merge their risk management and wellness programs by combining the company's safety committee with a member of the health committee, and vice versa. It allows all processes to be educated and knowledgeable about industry best practices. The programs will be tailored to suit the needs of the particular firm and the unique sector.



Health comprehensive strategies and policies that take into account the work environment — physical and organizational — as well as addressing personal health threats to employees are more successful in preventing and encouraging health and safety than any separately developed strategy. In reality, workers at organizations with risk management and wellness programs may be more likely to partake in fitness practices as they see administrators take action to promote a safe workplace atmosphere.

Engage Employees

Employers must regularly engage workers starting from the planning phase in designing a new or revised health and wellness strategy. Consult with workers in the program design, implementation, and review to ensure workers find the system attractive.

Review the plan

A robust health and well-being program should be periodically reviewed to ensure that insurance claims for workplace 'welfare and staff' are favorably impacted. Establish practical, measurable targets, and assess the activities and outcomes of the plan. Shifts in an organization's workforce to involve changes to health and wellness programs. An effective strategy must be flexible and ready to respond to unexpected or challenging circumstances.

