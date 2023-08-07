Search icon
    THE HUNTINGby@lewiscarroll

    THE HUNTING

    The Bellman looked uffish, and wrinkled his brow.     “If only you’d spoken before! It’s excessively awkward to mention it now,     With the Snark, so to speak, at the door! “We should all of us grieve, as you well may believe,    If you never were met with again—But surely, my man, when the voyage began,    You might have suggested it then? “It’s excessively awkward to mention it now—     As I think I’ve already remarked. ”And the man they called “Hi!” replied, with a sigh,     “I informed you the day we embarked. “You may charge me with murder—or want of sense—     (We are all of us weak at times): But the slightest approach to a false pretence     Was never among my crimes!
    tech-stories#nonsense-poem#literary-nonsense
    Lewis Carroll HackerNoon profile picture

    @lewiscarroll

    Lewis Carroll

