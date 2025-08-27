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The Humble Office Printer Could Take Down Your Network (Here's How to Prevent It)

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byMikhail Alekseev@ErSilh0x

Vulnerability analyst | Cybersecurity engineer

August 27th, 2025
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Mikhail Alekseev
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Mikhail Alekseev@ErSilh0x

Vulnerability analyst | Cybersecurity engineer

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#vulnerability-management#network-scanning#vulnerability-assessments#multifunction-printer#printer-vulnerabilities#iot-security#siem-integration

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