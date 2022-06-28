The Human Side of Animals by Royal Dixon - Table of Links

We bring you the best public domain books in the history of the interwebs.
The Human Side of Animals, by Royal Dixon, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.
Title: The Human Side of Animals
Author: Royal Dixon
Release Date: November 17, 2006 [EBook #19850]
Language: English
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books.
This book is part of the public domain. Royal Dixon. (2006). The Human Side of Animals. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved May 2022, from https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/RM2KuVICKdqHLkEm0zyA
This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.