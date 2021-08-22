The Hottest Prediction Protocols for DeFi Summer 2021

Prediction markets are decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols that allow anyone, regardless of arbitrary factors such as status, location or nationality, to trade the outcome of events. Augur is a pioneering protocol within the crypto prediction market space, which aims to ‘democratize’ finance. TotemFi is a staking-based prediction markets platform, which shows a lot of potential as an up-and-coming disrupter in the space. They pride themselves on offering “non-punitive predictions”, meaning that users incur no loss of their initial stake if their prediction turns out to be inaccurate.