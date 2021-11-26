Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Honest Story of a $5 Million NFT Drop With Wayne Rooney, Darren Till, and Mike Bisping by@philgunwhy

The Honest Story of a $5 Million NFT Drop With Wayne Rooney, Darren Till, and Mike Bisping

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Ten thousand non-fungible tokens, depicting memorable moments in each athletes' career, got sold out in 9 minutes, gathering $5 million dollars in total. At the heart of sports lie the memories of decisive moments: hits, misses, victories, defeats evoke strong emotions. Here’s the honest story of the drop: from the initial concept to issues the team encountered to the solutions we found.
image
Philip Gunwhy Hacker Noon profile picture

@philgunwhy
Philip Gunwhy

Chief Marketing Officer at Blockasset - an athlete-verified NFT ecosystem

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#nft#nft-art#solana#nft-top-story#sports#sports-star-nft-collection#nft-drop#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading