Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Hitchhiker's Guide to Laravel Vapor by@veedran

The Hitchhiker's Guide to Laravel Vapor

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Laravel Vapor has been working in the PHP ecosystem since he was 15 years old. The only thing that always worried me about PHP was scaling it. I always found that part boring and overwhelming. I've decided to build our entire platform, Treblle, on top of Laravel. Everything from the website, API to complex processing flows that actually handle all incoming. requests that handle 10 TB of image data, a couple of million API requests per day, a database of a few GB in size with millions of records... In light of that, I decided to make it all run off one single code base.
image
Vedran Cindric Hacker Noon profile picture

@veedran
Vedran Cindric

Software developer / 18 years of PHP/MYSQL experience / Founder at Treblle

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The REST of the 10 Commandments by @veedran
#api
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#laravel-framework#vapor#hitchhikers-guide-to-laravel#programming#server-management#sql#ftp#ssh
Join Hacker Noon loading