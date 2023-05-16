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The Heroes Journey: Notes Towards a Personal Knowledge Graphs Book

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byGeorge Anadiotis@linked_do

Got Tech, Data, AI and Media, and not afraid to use them.

May 17th, 2023
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George Anadiotis@linked_do

Got Tech, Data, AI and Media, and not afraid to use them.

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data-science#knowledge-graph#knowledge-management#personalization#storytelling#books#the-heroes-journey#self-improvement#self-help

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