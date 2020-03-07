The Hacker Noon Developer's Essential Reading [List]

@ austin Austin Pocus Do not attempt to adjust your set. We are controlling transmission.

What are the books that shaped us as programmers?

This is the question I posed on our Slack’s #random channel, and it quickly turned into encouragement to write an actual list. This isn’t necessarily limited to the dry technical books you’re used to -- it can include related historical nonfiction, sci-fi that inspired us, or seemingly unrelated non-fiction like Thinking in Bets or Tao te Ching. It’s whatever inspired us to hack and create more. With that, I’d like to present our full-time dev team’s lists! 🎉

Austin’s List

In this list, I tried to include a good mix of hard tech + soft tech + historical non-fiction + apparently irrelevant non-fiction + similarly irrelevant fiction. It did shape me as a programmer, though.

All of this inspired me to hack. I specifically owe a great debt to Steven Levy and his book Hackers -- that book provided so many heroes. Likewise, books like Neuromancer, with protagonists like Case, and especially Molly, gave a cool context to something that was externally considered unbearably dry and boring.

In short, the point of this list is to highlight the importance of books that weren’t so technically detailed in the development of a hacker’s brain. But I ramble -- read on, hackers, and discover!

Hackers: Heroes of the Computer Revolution by Steven Levy

Masters of Doom by David Kushner

Neuromancer by William Gibson

You Don’t Know JS series by Kyle Simpson

Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card

Thinking in Bets by Annie Duke

The C Programming Language by Brian Kernighan and Dennis Ritchie

The Rust Programming Language by Steve Klabnik and Carol Nichols

The Feynman Lectures on Physics by Richard Feynman

Practical Common Lisp, by Peter Seibel

The Little Schemer by Daniel P. Friedman and Matthias Felleisen

“A Mathematical Theory of Communication” by Claude Shannon

Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs, by Hal Abelson, Jerry Sussman, and Julie Sussman

Tao te Ching by Lao Tzu

Stranger in a Strange Land, by Robert Heinlein

“The Story of Mel”, by Ed Nather

Dane’s List

I don't read nearly as much as Austin so my list is a bit more modest. I tend to focus more on design, psychology, and data. As a developer, I really want to understand why users do what they do. I've always found the how part of the equation to be a little frustrating but very solvable with a few Google searches. The why part of the equation requires deeper reading and experience.

Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don't Have All the Facts by Annie Duke

The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail--but Some Don't by Nate Silver

The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

Programming Collective Intelligence: Building Smart Web 2.0 Applications by Toby Segaran

Outliers: The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell

Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters

Freakonomics Rev Ed: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner

Predictably Irrational, Revised and Expanded Edition: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions by Dan Ariely

The Score Takes Care of Itself: My Philosophy of Leadership by Bill Walsh

Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead by Cecile Richards

Speaker for the Dead by Orson Scott Card

Bossypants by Tina Fey

The Visual Display of Quantitative Information by Edward R. Tufte

The Design of Everyday Things: Revised and Expanded Edition by Don Norman

Don't Make Me Think! A Common Sense Approach to Web Usability by Steve Krug

Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain by Betty Edwards

What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions by Randall Munroe

Storm’s List

The books that shaped me as a developer rarely have anything to do with programming (there are only five listed below), as most of what I learn comes from online content and tutorials.

My list mostly contains “work-life methodology” books that have helped me form ideas on how to manage my time and focus, and are cross-industry. My fiction reading is a leisurely activity, so I wouldn’t say they’ve shaped me as a programmer in any way.

For that reason, what follows is only non-fiction and consists largely of analytical and business approaches as well as UX.

JavaScript and jQuery: Interactive Front-End Web Development by Jon Duckett

Modern Web Development on the JAMstack by Mathias Biilmann, Phil Hawksworth

You Don’t Know JS series by Kyle Simpson

Refactoring UI by Adam Wathan and Steve Schoger

Designing Web Applications by Nathan Barry

The Social Animal by David Brooks

The Lean Startup by Eric Ries

MAKE by Pieter Levels

The $100 Startup by Chris Guillebeau

Deep Work by Cal Newport

Manage Your Day-to-Day by Jocelyn K. Glei

Legacide by Richard Mulholland

Remote: Office Not Required by David Heinemeier Hansson

Rework by Jason Fried

Influence by Robert B. Cialdini

The Checklist Manifesto by Atul Gawande

