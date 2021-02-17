The GPD Win 3: A New Alternative for the Nintendo Switch

Another alternative for Nintendo Switch has been announced. The GPD Win 3, a new PC handheld console is promising amazing specs and power. At first glance, the new Windows running handheld looks like a mixture of a Nintendo Switch and Dell's UFO console, but its foldable 5.5-inch 720p screen and the build-in keyboard make it more interesting.

There is also a fully integrated gamepad with two joysticks, four triggers, a directional pad, and four action buttons. It has intake air vents on the rear, and an exhaust vent on the top. There is also a USB-A port, power key, headphone jack, and built-in microphone. The bottom is where you’ll find the loudspeakers and a USB-C Thunderbolt 4.0 port.

Finally, there are two customizable buttons on the rear side of the controller grips, which also contain rumble feedback. The price of the new GPD Win 3 may though make interested gamers hesitate a bit. At a starting price of 799 US dollars, the console has to keep all its promises and do not disappoint its fans. One can also play online casino games in it.

The Nintendo Switch has been out for over 3.5 years now, so maybe it's time for a change?

A Nintendo Switch that runs Windows - that's what many PC gamers dream of. That dream could soon come true as a new handheld console has popped up on a crowdfunding platform that looks extremely promising.

The GPD Win 3, a new pc handheld has been announced as Nintendo Switch’s replacement. Although the Nintendo Switch has been available for over 3.5 years, the console is still very popular today. So, it is no wonder that numerous manufacturers around the world are trying to copy the handheld's recipe for success. One company that has already made a name for itself with hardware enthusiasts is GPD. The Chinese company is known for its ultra-compact yet powerful Windows handhelds - most recently the GPD Win Max made a name for itself.

Now the experts are working on a new model that should inspire all future gamers: the GPD Win 3. At first glance, the Windows handheld looks like a mixture of a Nintendo Switch and Dell's UFO console. The highlight of the handheld: Instead of a foldable 720p display, the screen can be pushed up this time, giving the user access to the built-in keyboard - an interesting construction that makes the screen prone to scratches. Hopefully, a protective film is already pre-installed on the GPD Win 3.

GPD Win 3 is the Nintendo Switch Alternative

The built-in hardware of the GPD Win 3 is promising. The top version of the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor is used with 16 GB of RAM. The capacity of the PCIe SSD is very high at 1 TB. On the other hand, that of the battery is rather low - just 44 Wh is specified in the data sheet. For such a compact handheld, this was perfectly fine, but the battery should admit defeat after 3 hours of demanding games at the latest.

There is no dedicated graphics card, but since the resolution of the display is only 720p, it should also be possible to run current games without any problems with reduced settings on the integrated graphics unit of the Intel processor. Even The Witcher 3 runs at around 60 FPS, as a video from the developer proves:

Good to know: According to the information from GPD, this is a model with the weaker i5-1136G7. The performance of the i7 processor could possibly be even higher. The GPD Win 3 should also be able to be easily connected to a monitor via a separately sold docking station - the handheld is also provided with so many other connections.

GPD Win 3: Price and availability of the PC console

The GPD Win 3 is currently only available on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. The version with the i5 processor costs 799 US dollars, the more powerful version with the i7 processor costs 899 US dollars. A comparable laptop with similar hardware specifications often costs even more. The Nintendo Switch Lite costs only a fraction - but is it worth buying the slimmed-down console?

Is the Nintendo Switch Lite worth it?

For PC enthusiasts, the GPD Win 3 could turn out to be the Nintendo Switch alternative they have been waiting for so long. After the crowdfunding phase, however, the prices of the two handheld consoles are likely to increase somewhat - at least that has always been the case in the past. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a stripped-down version of the normal Switch.

The TV function is no longer available, and the display is 0.7 inches smaller. But what the Switch Lite has lost in these places, it brings back in another place as a thoroughbred handheld console. The handy design and the low weight (270 grams) stand out very positively in mobile use. The battery performance could although be more generous. One of the lowest prices on the Internet for the console is 210 US dollars. If you do not care about a smaller display and in contrast find it better, do not mind the lower battery performance, then Nintendo Switch Lite may still be worth it.

Are there other alternatives?

In case you are not a fan of Nintendo or you do not want to waste so much on this new handheld pc, there are other handheld consoles that could work as substitutes.

LYRA

You can buy this handheld console for 149 US dollars. LYRA is perfect for gamers who love old classics. Powered by Rasberry Pi CM3L, the console promises to bring the history of gaming in your hands. What does this mean? LYRA can emulate all the classic consoles of the classic era. Get ready for a nostalgia trip. The handheld console can also function as your personal computer and not only as an entertainment system. So, it is already doing more than Nintendo’s Switch Lite. And now about the specs, console is being powered by the Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53 (ARMv8) 64-bit SoC which is a 1..4GHz 64-bit quad-core processor. It comes with 1GB of RAM and a 5″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels.

Google Stadia / xCloud

Another alternative could be a cloud gaming service. Although for this service fans are not sure how to feel. Many believe that a lot was promised but nothing was delivered. Fans and websites were calling the service a sham, as it was unable to deliver many of the initially presented functions and a majority of the open world games run in lower resolutions and sometimes in lower detail settings than an Xbox One X. Stadia has a calculated graphics power of 10.7 teraflops and is theoretically stronger than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X combined. In case you would like to give the service a try it would cost you a 9.99 US dollars per month.

New consoles and gaming services come out all the time. Keep your eyes and ears open if you do not want to be left behind.

