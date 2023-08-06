Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE GOLDEN ARMby@twain

    THE GOLDEN ARM

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Once ’pon a time dey wuz a monsus mean man, en he live ’way out in de prairie all ’lone by hisself, ’cep’n he had a wife. En bimeby she died, en he tuck en toted her way out dah in de prairie en buried her. Well, she had a golden arm—all solid gold, fum de shoulder down. He wuz pow’ful mean—pow’ful; en dat night he couldn’t sleep, Gaze he want dat golden arm so bad. When it come midnight he couldn’t stan’ it no mo’; so he git up, he did, en tuck his lantern en shoved out thoo de storm en dug her up en got de golden arm; en he bent his head down ’gin de win’, en plowed en plowed en plowed thoo de snow. Den all on a sudden he stop (make a considerable pause here, and look startled, and take a listening attitude) en say: “My LAN’, what’s dat!” En he listen—en listen—en de win’ say (set your teeth together and imitate the wailing and wheezing singsong of the wind), “Bzzz-z-zzz”—en den, way back yonder whah de grave is, he hear a voice! he hear a voice all mix’ up in de win’ can’t hardly tell ’em ’part—“Bzzz-zzz—W-h-o—g-o-t—m-y—g-o-l-d-e-n arm?—zzz—zzz—W-h-o g-o-t m-y g-o-l-d-e-n arm!” (You must begin to shiver violently now.)
    featured image - THE GOLDEN ARM
    writing#non-fiction#essay#books#ebooks
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    Receive Stories from @twain

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    SWITZERLAND, THE CRADLE OF LIBERTY
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by twain #essay
    Article Thumbnail
    The cries of the wild beasts heard in the night
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE FROGS' BIRTHDAY-TREAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    ROUGH TRAVELLING
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #classic-adventure-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    AN UNEXPECTED POPULATION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Ayrton slide down the rope of the lift and disappear in the darkness
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa