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The Future of iPhone: 3 Features Apple Needs To Implement After 20 Years

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byGeek on record@geekonrecord

Commentary on technology

July 5th, 2024
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tech-stories#iphone#iphone-20th-anniversary#iphone-features#iphone-predictions#smartphone-trends#ios-improvements#iphone-design#cell-phones

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